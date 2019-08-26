Reports: Barcelona keen to sign Cristiano Ronaldo’s teammate as Ivan Rakitic replacement

Barcelona might be set to lose Ivan Rakitic in this summer transfer window, and if that does happen, it appears they have a replacement in the works.

The replacement comes from Juventus, where Cristiano Ronaldo’s teammate Emre Can is being considered as a player the Catalans can bring in to cover in midfield.

The former Liverpool star is being looked at as a genuine option, as is being reported by Calcio Mercato, and is also on the radar of Bayern Munich and PSG, though it appears Barcelona are favourites to land him at this point.

Rakitic’s future at the Nou Camp looks uncertain at best, with reports linking him to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) as a part of a swap deal involving Neymar Jr.

While Neymar might be moving to Real Madrid, per reports, it is likely that the Croatian’s time at Barca might be up anyway, with several young players making an impact too.

Can would bring some much needed experience in the Blaugrana eleven, which might even lose Sergio Busquets soon, a player who has been the cornerstone of the club’s progress lately.

The German is reportedly surplus to requirements under new Juve boss Maurizio Sarri, and could end up switching Ronaldo for Lionel Messi soon.