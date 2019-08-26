Reports: La Liga giants to announce Neymar on Thursday, jersey number revealed

Neymar Jr appears to finally be making his move out of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), and it seems that the destination has been finalised too.

Diario Gol are reporting that Real Madrid are set to make a blockbuster announcement this week, in the form of a new signing, and all the signs point to it being Neymar.

The report even goes on to highlight what the details in the contract will be for the Brazilian, and they seem pretty lucrative to say the very least.

‘This is boring’ – Valverde on Neymar

Real Madrid President Florentino Perez has been pushing for the Neymar transfer to be completed and is now ready to pay a staggering 35 million euros net per season along with offering a 5 year contract to the superstar forward.

The report also reveals that the possible jersey number for Neymar at Real Madrid will be the number ’23’ which was given to new club signing Ferland Mendy, but was worn by Michael Jordan too and can bring in US viewership.

He may not be getting the number 10 he wants, but if Neymar makes the move stick, this could be a brilliant opportunity for him to stake his claim for the Ballon d’Or once more.

As for Los Blancos, they will surely find another superstar name to show the world after they lost Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus.