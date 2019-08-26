Reports: Former Manchester United star to be Neymar replacement at PSG

Neymar Jr looks primed and ready for a departure from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) this summer, and once he does leave, the Parisians have a replacement in mind.

Earlier, it was reported that Paulo Dybala was the man to be the replacement for Neymar, but in case that does not happen, Don Balon is reporting that Wilfried Zaha would be the man to make the move.

It seems rather surprising, but there is no doubt that the Crystal Palace player has all the tools to be a major success in world football, and perhaps needs the right top club to get going.

Formerly at Manchester United, Zaha has pace and skill like nobody’s business, and PSG believe he has what it takes to succeed at the highest level under the right circumstances.

Paulo Dybala is still on the radar of PSG, but his history of turning down clubs at the last minute has forced the Ligue 1 Champions to consider the alternative of Zaha too, and it might not be a shabby choice either.

But, all this still depends on Neymar, of course. The Brazilian is yet to agree terms and finalise a move to either Barcelona or Real Madrid, and is keeping all football fans on edge.