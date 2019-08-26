Reports: Barcelona turn to Manchester United blockbuster target as Neymar alternative

Neymar Jr may be the most talked about player in the summer transfer window as far as Barcelona are concerned, but the La Liga Champions have another star in mind too.

Don Balon is reporting that acquiring Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) this summer is looking like an increasingly painstaking task for Barca, and that they look set to look elsewhere for cover.

The report says that Jadon Sancho would be the man the club would look at as an option, and would be willing to spend 120 million euros to sign him from Borussia Dortmund.

Speed, Magnetism & Vision – Will Jadon Sancho reach new heights in the 2019/2020 Bundesliga season?

Sancho has been a revelation at Dortmund, and has caught the eye of several top European teams, including Manchester United, who have reportedly made him their first pick for the January transfer window.

However, Barcelona’s interest comes at a price for one man, and that would be Ousmane Dembele. The Frenchman has struggled to find a regular starting spot at the Nou Camp, and could be set for a departure himself.

If Neymar does not arrive, Sancho would be the preferred choice for the Spanish giants, and it could result in Dembele being sacrificed, and he just might be sold back to Borussia Dortmund, or perhaps even PSG.