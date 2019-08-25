Reports: The one condition on which Manchester United will send Alexis Sanchez to Inter Milan

The latest word around the rumour mill is that Manchester United are quite alright with sending Alexis Sanchez to Inter Milan, but they do have one condition – Inter’s offer should include a “buy” clause worth £20million.

It is Daily Mail that reports that Sanchez’s proposed loan to Inter Milan is “edging closer, with Manchester United demanding that the move includes a £20million obligation to buy” at the conclusion of the player’s initial spell in the Serie A.

The English news agency further reports that representatives from both clubs have held talks over the past few weeks in the hope of agreeing a deal that would see the former Barcelona and Arsenal end his torrid spell at Old Trafford.

Sanchez joined Manchester United in January 2018 from Arsenal, for a transfer fee of £52million. However, the Chilean international is yet to create an impact with the Red Devils, and has scored just three times in 32 appearances for them till date.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has even resorted to snubbing Sanchez and instead use his alternative attacking options of late, forcing the 30-year-old to remain on the bench for a prolonged period of time during the 2018-19 season.

Meanwhile, Inter Milan are reportedly planning on offering the player a new lease of life at Italy, and the Serie A giants have even drawn up a new contract for him, worth no more than £150,000-per-week.