Paulo Dybala’s agent reveals why Manchester United failed to sign him

Juventus superstar Paulo Dybala was close to joining Manchester United this summer, but later it was reported that his agent’s fees were the reason why the deal broke down. And now, Dybala’s agent Jorge Antun himself has spoken about the situation, denying reports that he caused the player’s deal to get called off.

“Yes, I talked to the English club,” Dybala’s agent Jorge Antun was quoted as saying, in a recent interview with TuttoSport.

He further added: “But the commission stories are untrue. There were just issues between the clubs.”

The original transfer deal, had it met success, would have seen the Argentine star sign for United and Romelu Lukaku, United’s own forward player, would have taken his place with the Bianconeri.

However, The Times and SportBible reported that Manchester United was asked to shell out £13million on Antun’s fees, on top of the £18million salary demanded by Dybala himself.

The Red Devils thus ended their interest in the 25-year-old, after they failed to reach an agreement over his transfer away from Juventus. Meanwhile, Lukaku completed his transfer to Juventus’ league rivals Inter Milan.

Upon asked about the player’s future plans, Antun said: “Paulo [Dybala] must enjoy the moment with Juventus. What will happen in the future, I don’t know.”

Quotes via Goal.