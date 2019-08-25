Manchester United were handed a shock defeat by Crystal Palace in their third game of the season, with the Eagles beating them by two goals to one at Old Trafford. The Red Devils, as a result, were given a harsh reality check and may dip into the transfer market again, having identified one of Harry Maguire’s ex-teammates as a key target.

According to the Mirror, Manchester United have identified Leicester City star James Maddison as a key transfer target for the January transfer window. The Englishman has been in good form so far this season and has provided a crucial assist in both of his previous games.

The report further states that Maddison fits the team which Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is trying to build at Old Trafford and could be a welcome signing. However, United will have to pay a massive transfer fee, close to the £80 Million they paid for Maguire, to Leicester City in order to free him from his contract.

Meanwhile, Maddison’s teammate Ben Chilwell is also linked with a big-money move to one of Premier League’s big boys, Chelsea. The left-back is expected to fetch the Foxes a cool £70 Million if the Blues indeed decide to move forward with a deal.