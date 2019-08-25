Reports: Real Madrid to sign former World Cup finalist as replacement for PSG-bound star

La Liga giants Real Madrid have lined up a move for Everton goalkeeper and former FIFA World Cup finalist, Maarten Stekelenburg. The 36-year-old is likely to be the replacement choice for Keylor Navas who is expected to sign for PSG before the end of the ongoing summer transfer window.

It is Football Insider that reports that Real Madrid are interested in signing Stekelenburg as a back-up option to their first-choice goalkeeper, Thibaut Courtois.

An Everton source apparently told the English news agency that Los Blancos have contacted the Dutchman’s camp to discuss their keenness in a “shock” transfer that they have lined up for him this summer.

The publication also reports that Stekelenburg is not the only target for Real Madrid at the moment, with ex-Liverpool ace shot-stopper Pepe Reina also in manager Zinedine Zidane’s wishlist, apparently.

Meanwhile, the 2010 FIFA World Cup runner-up with the Netherlands is only at the third spot in the ‘keeper’s pecking order at Everton this season after Jonas Lossl was signed from Huddersfield to be the new number two to the Toffees’ first-choice between the sticks, Jordan Pickford.

He has made just 26 appearances for Everton since signing for them in 2016, but has extensive experience at the top level for Ajax, Roma, Southampton. Fulham and Monaco.

Stekelenburg has also made 58 appearances for the Netherlands national team.