Reports: Real Madrid move on from Pogba, Neymar to focus on Brazil star

Real Madrid have been linked with some pretty big names this summer, despite signing Eden Hazard already. However, Los Blancos have so far failed to bring any of them home and are now considering moving on to other targets. As such, reports state that they have indeed identified a new transfer target!

According to a report by Spanish news publication Don Balon, Real Madrid are ready to move on from Paul Pogba and Neymar. Instead, Los Blancos are said to have shifted their attention to West Ham United’s Felipe Anderson, who would cost a lot less than bringing in either of their two prime transfer targets.

The report mentions Anderson’s price tag at €45 Million, which could be enough for West Ham to sell to Real Madrid. The Brazil international has been in fine form since moving to London last year and has had a hand in fifteen goals since, nine of which he scored himself in the Premier League.

Furthermore, as per the report, Neymar’s massive price tag, along with Paul Pogba’s recent performances have turned Real Madrid away from the pair and towards Anderson. However, not all members of Los Blancos’ hierarchy are sold on the idea of getting the Brazil international in and are instead keen on completing the deal for Neymar.