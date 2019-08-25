Reports: Liverpool ready to let star forward leave after current season

Jurgen Klopp has slowly and steadily built one of the most lethal forward lines in world football. The three forwards in question, Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, and Roberto Firmino, have registered high returns for Liverpool in the past two seasons. However, reports suggest that the Reds are willing to break up the trio next year.

According to Calciomercato, Liverpool are willing to let Mohamed Salah leave the club after the end of the current season. The Egypt star has incredible returns for the Reds, creating seventy-seven goals in as many appearances. However, that hasn’t stopped them from agreeing on a sale.

Salah initially joined Liverpool from AS Roma for €42 Million and became an instant hit with the club. The ex-Chelsea forward scored forty-four times in his first season at the club before adding twenty-seven more during the following campaign. Now in his third season with the club, The Egyptian has once again started brightly, scoring three times in five matches.

Meanwhile, Salah’s superb form across the three seasons hasn’t gone unnoticed. The Egypt international reportedly drew interest from both Real Madrid and Barcelona, although nothing concrete came of it. However, with the latest reports indicating Liverpool’s willingness to let their star player leave, we might see him in new colours next summer.