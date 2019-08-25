Reports: Real Madrid to sell star midfielder despite Zinedine Zidane’s request

According to information from various sources, Real Madrid are keen on selling star midfielder James Rodriguez despite manager Zinedine Zidane requesting to allow the player to remain with the club.

Don Balon reports that Zidane is the only member of Real Madrid’s management who wants Rodriguez to continue at the club, whereas the likes of club President Florentino Perez want him to leave at the earliest.

The Spanish news agency further adds that Perez had already entered talks with various clubs such as Napoli and Atletico Madrid for the sale of the Colombian star, but every deal had to be called off eventually as the player himself expressed interest to remain with the La Liga giants.

Rodriguez joined Real Madrid from Ligue 1 club AS Monaco in 2014, for a transfer fee of €75million. He won one La Liga, two Champions League titles, two UEFA Super Cups and two FIFA Club World Cups with Los Blancos in two seasons, before leaving for Bayern Munich on loan in 2016.

The 28-year-old shone for the Bavarians as well, scoring 15 goals and making 20 assists in 67 appearances – and also lifted two Bundesliga titles, one German Cup and two German Super Cups – before returning to the Spanish giants in 2019 July.

Altogether, Rodriguez has scored 36 goals and recorded 40 assists in 112 appearances for Los Blancos till date.