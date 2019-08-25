Reports: Manchester United eye replacement for error-prone David de Gea

Manchester United were handed a major blow by Crystal Palace in their third Premier League game, with the Eagles beating them on their own ground. David de Gea played his part in the loss as he deflected Patrick van Aanholt’s shot into his own net. The Red Devils are now eyeing his replacement.

According to the Express, Manchester United have identified 24-year-old Dominik Livakovic as a replacement for David de Gea. The Croatian shot-stopper currently plies his trade in his native country for Dinamo Zagreb and could be available for as low as £20 Million.

However, United will only consider moving for Livakovic if their resident Spanish custodian does not sign his name on a new contract, following which he will be allowed to join any club on a pre-contract in January 2020. Meanwhile, talks are ongoing between the two parties to rectify this situation but no conclusion seems close at this point.

Nevertheless, if Manchester United do end up moving for Livakovic, they could face competition from Premier League rivals Liverpool and Tottenham. Liverpool were even monitoring him for a summer move but were put off by Dinamo’s £20 Million price tag and instead signed Adrian on a free transfer.

Meanwhile, David de Gea has suffered from an uncharacteristic drop in form since the last season. The Spaniard committed several errors the season before and was culpable for Crystal Palace’s winning goal in their most recent Premier League outing. Furthermore, the 28-year-old has even lost his starting spot in the national side, with Chelsea and Roma goalkeepers, Kepa Arrizabalaga and Pau Lopez, also in the mix.