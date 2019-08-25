Paris Saint Germain are rumoured to be in negotiations to sell Neymar Jr this summer. The Brazil international has been a subject of interest from both Barcelona and Real Madrid and the Parisians are gearing up for his departure. In fact, they have reportedly identified one Premier League star as his replacement.

According to the Daily Mirror, Paris Saint Germain have identified Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha as the replacement for Barcelona-bound Neymar Jr. The French giants are even said to be sending a delegation to London to complete a deal for the Ivorian, as they prepare to get rid of Neymar.

Meanwhile, PSG will have to pay a massive transfer fee to Crystal Palace for Zaha, who is valued around £100 Million by the Premier League outfit. Both Arsenal and Everton tried their luck at the Eagles’ star this summer, only to be rebuffed by the big price tag.

Furthermore, Zaha is not the only player who the Paris-based club is eyeing as a potential replacement for their Brazilian star. They have, reportedly, also identified Juventus star, Paulo Dybala, as a potential signing in the coming weeks. However, given the correct price, the Ligue 1 champions could end up moving for both of the players in the coming weeks.