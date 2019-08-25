Reports: Barcelona trying to convince star to join PSG in loan deal for Neymar

The Neymar saga is all set to go down to the wire with Paris Saint-Germain still undecided over whether to sell the star forward to Barcelona or Real Madrid.

Ever since PSG owner Nasser Al Khelaifi stated that he will not entertain celebrity behaviour at the club, reports of Neymar’s return to Spain picked up the pace. Initially, Barcelona were the only side interested in him but Real Madrid president Florentino Perez decided to join the race for Brazilian superstar as well.

Both the La Liga giants have submitted multiple bids for Neymar but none of them have been accepted by PSG. With the French giants valuing him at €200 million, most of the offers have been player plus cash ones. And now according to reports in Le Parisien, Barcelona have returned with another bid.

They are trying to convince youngster Ousmane Dembele to join PSG on loan in a deal which would see Neymar join Barcelona on a loan deal. The report adds that there will be a loan fee involved as well. However, the La Liga defending champions are reluctant to include a clause which would require them to sign their former winger on a permanent basis.

The report adds that Barcelona will be paying a loan fee of €40 million along with sending Dembele on a season-long loan as we