Reports: Frank Lampard blasted Chelsea star before selling him in transfer window

Chelsea sold their centre-back David Luiz to arch-rivals Arsenal in a deal worth £8 million on the English transfer deadline day. The reason why they decided to sell one of their most important defenders has now been revealed.

According to the Independent, Lampard was furious at Luiz after the club’s 5-3 win against Red Bull Salzburg in the pre-season. It was after that he decided to let the Brazilian leave for Arsenal.

The 32-year-old joined Chelsea’s arch-rivals on the transfer deadline day but hasn’t had the best of starts to his career in North London. He gifted the Merseyside giants a penalty and wasn’t impressive at all in his side’s 3-1 defeat to the UEFA Champions League title holders.

“In talks with Frank [Lampard], he had a different plan for the year. So we spoke in total honesty and he made it clear that he had different ideas from mine. So I had this opportunity to receive an offer from Arsenal, which is a great club.

“I still respect Chelsea. It’s never easy for people to understand everything that goes on. But my decision was also to respect Chelsea and their new manager, who wanted to implement a different philosophy a the club.

“And so I decided to get on this new journey, a new home, where I’ll do everything to shine as well,” Luiz had said upon his move to Arsenal.