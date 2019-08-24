Reports: Why PSG, Barcelona, Real Madrid are still uncertain about Neymar’s future

We all are aware of how the transfer saga surrounding Paris Saint Germain (PSG)’s Neymar Jr. has raged on over the past few weeks. We also know that both Barcelona and Real Madrid are engaged in a neck-to-neck battle with each other to sign the Brazilian star.

However, both teams are far away from reaching an agreement with PSG over Neymar’s sale – and at this point, we ask: What could be the reason?

According to Guillem Balague, a football journalist for BBC and AS, all deals for Neymar are on the verge of stalling as the player himself is hesitant to express public commitment towards a single club – be it PSG itself, or Real Madrid or even his former club Barcelona.

Check out Guillem Balague’s tweet right here:

Ultimatum from PSG went. Wanted definitive offer from FCB/Real. None of them moved Neymar asking #FCB to put more $$ on table as 2 offers already rejected (incl. loan+€170m obligatory buy) FCB want him to commit publicly. But he doesn't want any door closed. Including staying pic.twitter.com/rYUCZuJa8W — Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) August 24, 2019

Meanwhile, it has also been reported that aside from demanding a five-year contract at his new club – either Barcelona or Real Madrid – the 27-year-old himself wants a yearly salary of close to €35million during that five-year period.

This hence means that if either Los Blancos or the Blaugrana accept Neymar’s demands, the total price of the entire operation could skyrocket to €375million – €200million in terms of transfer fees, and €175 million in terms of the star forward’s new wages.