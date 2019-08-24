Reports: Barcelona to make way for Neymar by selling superstar to Juventus

The latest word around the rumour mill is that Lionel Messi’s Barcelona are finally close to signing Neymar Jr. – and that to do so, they have decided to offload Ivan Rakitic to Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus.

It is Don Balon that reports that the La Liga giants are likely to offload Rakitic to Juventus, before drawing up funds to sign Neymar from Paris Saint Germain (PSG).

Earlier, it was reported that the midfielder himself is interested in leaving the Blaugrana and joining Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus, as his place in the club’s playing XI is not certain.

The La Liga defending Champions have quite a lot of midfielders available for selection this season – and Sergio Busquets and Frenkie de Jong have already guaranteed their place in the starting XI. For the one vacant spot that remains, manager Ernesto Valverde will have to pick and choose between Rakitic, Arthur Melo, Arturo Vidal, Carles Alena and Riqui Puig – which in turn reduces their chances of forming a part of the team’s starting XI.

31-year-old Rakitic is reportedly not a fan of the above-mentioned arrangement, and according to Don Balon, he has a better chance of getting first-team opportunities elsewhere.

Meanwhile, Barcelona are still interested in signing Neymar from PSG and the Spanish news agency reports that Lionel Messi and co. will have a chance of signing them in the summer, if they are able to source some funds from the possible sale of the Croatian star.