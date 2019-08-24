Reports: Unwanted €100million star wants to partner with Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus

According to reports, Inter Milan’s unwanted striker Mauro Icardi wants to leave the club and join Juventus, where he looks forward to becoming Cristiano Ronaldo’s strike partner.

It is Don Balon that claims that Icardi is no longer keen to remain with Inter Milan, now that they signed Romelu Lukaku from Manchester United. The Argentine international is also aware of Juventus’ search for a forward to pair up with Cristiano Ronaldo up front, and has hence informed the Bianconeri of his interest to sign for them.

A former Barcelona youth player, Icardi joined Sampdoria in 2011 and played in 33 matches for them until 2013, which is when he left for Inter Milan.

So far, the 26-year-old has played 219 games for the Nerazzurri, and has scored 124 goals and recorded 28 assists for them.

Icardi recently became the subject of huge controversy as his wife and agent, Wanda Nara slammed his club’s board on national television before accusing them of not conducting proper business during transfer windows. She also claimed that the club were paying him lesser wages than what he deserves – and all this did not sit well with Inter Milan’s management.

The Nerazzurri responded by dropping him from the first team altogether, and further reduced his transfer valuation from €100million to €70million, in a bid to sell him this summer. The club are still awaiting deals for the player and meanwhile, also signed Lukaku as a replacement – as mentioned above.