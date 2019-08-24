Reports: PSG to acquire Manchester United target’s rights, will make him Neymar replacement

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) look set to lose Neymar Jr to either Barcelona or Real Madrid before the end of the summer transfer window, and they are clearly working towards finding a replacement.

Calcio Mercato are now reporting that PSG have pencilled in Paulo Dybala as the heir apparent to Neymar, and are working to sort out the image rights issue that stopped the Argentine from moving to the Premier League.

Dybala looked set to move to Old Trafford in the summer, and was due to be a part of a swap deal that would see Romelu Lukaku move to Juventus.

However, the move did not materialise, and a similar transfer to Tottenham Hotspur also fell through, reportedly because of an image rights problem.

The report now states that PSG are making inroads in solving that concern, and are planning to acquire the forward’s sports rights, while handing over his image rights to his family.

All the work possible is being done to ensure that Dybala has a smooth transition over to Paris, as the club look certain to lose Neymar to a La Liga team.

Real Madrid and Barcelona are still fighting it out, but the Brazilian’s future most certainly does not seem to be at the Parc des Princes.