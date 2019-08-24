Reports: Real Madrid rejects Neymar, wants €250million-rated PSG teammate instead

La Liga giants Real Madrid are reportedly no longer a part of the transfer race for Neymar Jr. – instead, they have set their sights on his €250million-rated Paris Saint Germain (PSG) teammate Kylian Mbappe as an alternative choice.

It is Don Balon that reports that Los Blancos finds the whole process of chasing Neymar to be extremely tiresome – not to mention the huge expenses that could form a part of any possible deal for the Brazilian forward. With Mbappe, the same is not the case as the Frenchman himself is keen to join the club at the earliest, according to the Spanish news agency.

Don Balon also reports that PSG has demanded an asking price of €250million for the 20-year-old – which is not as enormous as it seems, because of his age. As he is just twenty as mentioned above, there are several years of football left in him – unlike Neymar who is seven years elder than his PSG teammate.

The Spanish news agency also claims that several club representatives from Real Madrid have already left for Paris, with the aim of reaching an agreement with both the player and his current employers.

Mbappe had a fantastic 2018-19 season, which began with him lifting the 2018 FIFA World Cup with his French national team. He then went on to repeat his goalscoring heroics with PSG as well, and also led the club to yet another Ligue 1 title.

Mbappe also finished second in the race for the 2018-19 European Golden Shoe, as only Lionel Messi scored more goals than him during the season.