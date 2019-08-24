Reports: Zinedine Zidane reject to join Premier League if Neymar arrives at Real Madrid

Real Madrid are laying it all on the line in the summer transfer window to ensure that they are able to sign Neymar Jr. ahead of arch rivals Barcelona.

If Neymar does arrive, there is bound to be some displacement in personnel at Los Blancos, and since the European transfer window only has a few days left, time isn’t at a premium.

Diario Gol is reporting that Gareth Bale could be the one to be sacrificed should Neymar come over to the Santiago Bernabeu from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) this summer.

The report says that Bale has a pact with President Florentino Perez that will keep him at the Bernabeu till January, after which he will be sold.

Bale needs to prove himself again’ – Zinedine Zidane

The likely destination for the Welsh wizard is the Premier League, where clubs such as Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur have shown interest in signing him.

An uneasy relationship with Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has made life difficult for Bale, who looked set to move to China this summer, till the move fell through.

But a transfer in January looks highly likely, specially since Neymar is expected to play in the wing/forward position that the former Spurs man can play in as well. As is the case, however, expect the unexpected when it comes to Gareth Bale.