Reports: Lionel Messi’s Barcelona teammate wants to join Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus

According to reports, Ivan Rakitic wants a change of air and is keen on a move away from Lionel Messi and Barcelona. The star midfielder has also apparently expressed interest in joining Juventus, to play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo.

It is Don Balon that reports that Rakitic could move to the Serie A giants, before the summer transfer window shuts down on 2nd September.

The Spanish news agency further reports that problems have arisen at the Barcelona camp during 2019-20 pre-season – and that it is also the main reason why the Croatian now wants to leave the club.

The La Liga defending Champions have quite a lot of midfielders available for selection this season – and Sergio Busquets and Frenkie de Jong have already guaranteed their place in the starting XI. For the one vacant spot that remains, manager Ernesto Valverde will have to pick and choose between Rakitic, Arthur Melo, Arturo Vidal, Carles Alena and Riqui Puig – which in turn reduces their chances of forming a part of the team’s starting XI.

31-year-old Rakitic is reportedly not a fan of the above-mentioned arrangement, and according to Don Balon, he has a better chance of getting first-team opportunities elsewhere.

Earlier, it was reported that Cristiano Ronaldo himself is interested in playing alongside the 2018 FIFA World Cup finalist, and now, he has also expressed equal keenness in joining Ronaldo at Turin, as per the Spanish news agency.

Both teams are yet to reach an agreement regarding the transfer, but it is expected that the final decision will be made in the days to come.