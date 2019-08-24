Reports: Wantaway Barcelona star attracts interest from Turkish giants

The latest word around the rumour mill is that Barcelona star Rafinha is reportedly wanted by Turkish giants Fenerbahce and that the player himself is keen on a move due to the lack of first-team action for him at the Camp Nou.

This is according to Sporx.com, who reports that O Jogo – a Portuguese outlet – has claimed that Fenerbahce has expressed interest in the 26-year-old. O Jogo further reports that the Turkish Super Lig club is already in talks with both Barcelona and the player’s representatives and that they are close to arriving at a final deal for him.

The Brazilian star used to be a youth player at the Camp Nou, before joining Celta de Vigo in 2013. A year later, he returned to Barcelona and played for nearly four seasons with the Blaugrana until January 2018, when he was loaned to Inter Milan.

In June 2018, he returned to the Catalans once again and played in eight matches for them until November, since when he was ruled out due to injury.

In the ongoing 2019-20 season, he appeared for Barcelona in the recent loss to Atletic Bilbao but that was because the likes of Suarez and Messi were injured.

With both superstars returning to the playing XI soon, Rafinha is likely to get demoted to the bench and that has forced him to consider a move away from the Spanish giants, according to reports.