Reports: Neymar makes big wage demands to Barcelona, Real Madrid

By now, we all are aware of the fact that La Liga giants Real Madrid and Barcelona are currently taking on each other in a transfer race for Paris Saint Germain (PSG)’s Neymar Jr.

Neither club seems close to signing the Brazilian star as of yet, because PSG has not agreed to any of the incoming offers for him so far.

And if closing an agreement with PSG is difficult enough, pleasing Neymar will also be a task in itself – says this report from AS, which claims that according to Spanish outlet Jugones, the player has already laid out his demands for both Barcelona and Real Madrid, and needless to say, they are a bit on the higher side.

Jugones reports, via AS, that aside from demanding a five-year contract, the 27-year-old wants a yearly salary of close to €35million during that five-year period.

The Spanish outlet further reports that if either Los Blancos or the Blaugrana accept Neymar’s demands, the total price of the entire operation could skyrocket to €375million – €200million in terms of transfer fees, and €175 million in terms of the star forward’s new wages.

Real Madrid themselves have spent over €300million in transfer fees for all their 2019 summer signings till date, while Barcelona have spent close to €200million – and it hence remains to be seen whether they will be ready to shell out another €375million to get the Brazilian to join their squads.