Reports: Juventus received €150m offer for Cristiano Ronaldo from Premier League giants

Manchester United tested Juventus’s resolve with a €150 million offer for their former superstar Cristiano Ronaldo if reports are to be believed.

The Premier League giants directed all of their focus in signing players who could help the team compete for top honours for years to come. Moreover, they have tried to clear some of the deadwood as well with Romelu Lukaku already sold to Inter, Alexis Sanchez supposedly on his way to Serie A as well and Marcos Rojo close to exiting the club as well.

However, with a bulk of players leaving the club, including their striker Lukaku, they needed someone who can take up the position of a goalscorer in the team. With the Belgian moving to Inter on the English transfer deadline day, United tried to test Juventus’s resolve with a €150 million bid for their former superstar Ronaldo, according to reports in Don Balon.

The Italian giants were quick to turn down the bid as they are aiming to win the UEFA Champions League and who better than Ronaldo to lead the charge. Moreover, the Portuguese wasn’t thrilled about a return too as United failed to qualify for Europe’s premier club competition this season and are set to play in the Europa League again.