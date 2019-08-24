Reports: Zinedine Zidane wants Real Madrid to sign Manchester United target as Casemiro back-up

Real Madrid have been in the market for a midfielder since the start of the summer transfer window but all their advancements have failed so far.

Manchester United’s Paul Pogba and Tottenham Hotspur’s Christian Eriksen were on top of their list initially but both the Premier League sides made it hard for Madrid to complete a deal for their respective stars. Los Blancos were then linked with Ajax’s Donny Van de Beek, who was supposedly very close to joining the club but the Dutch side pulled the plug.

Madrid then turned their attention towards signing Neymar and the midfielder signing was put on the back burner. However, now manager Zinedine Zidane has reminded club president Florentino Perez that they need a defensive midfielder who can rotate with Casemiro and replace him in the long term.

According to reports in Don Balon, West Ham United’s Declan Rice is a player who they want to sign to stabilise their midfield. The La Liga giants don’t have another top defensive midfielder to replace Casemiro, something which could hurt them in the long run and Zidane is aware of it.

The report claims that Rice would be available for €45 million and the 20-year-old would rather move to Madrid than to another Premier League club.