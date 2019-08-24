Reports: Neymar wants Real Madrid to buy Premier League star before deciding to join the club

The Neymar transfer saga is getting intense by the day with both Real Madrid and Barcelona throwing everything they can to land the Brazilian superstar.

Paris Saint-Germain have made it clear that they will allow the winger to leave if the right offer comes from him. The Ligue 1 giants have held out for at least €200 million and are ready to reject anything less than the amount they have quoted.

Though both Barcelona and Real Madrid have gone in with multiple offers of player plus cash for Neymar, none of their bids has been accepted. Now according to reports in Don Balon, the player has put up a condition in front of Madrid, and will only decide for a move to Los Blancos if they accept his demands.

The report claims that Neymar wants Real Madrid to sign fellow Brazilian and West Ham United star Felipe Anderson. The player was reportedly on the club’s target list at the beginning of the transfer window, however, they gradually turned their attention towards the likes of Manchester United’s Paul Pogba and Tottenham Hotspur’s Christian Eriksen.

Neymar has made it clear that the club should sign Anderson now or in the next transfer window if they want him to snub Barcelona and move to Madrid.