Reports: PSG and Juventus planning double player swap deals before transfer deadline day

In what could turn out to be transfer deals of the season, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus are planning double swap moves involving four players.

PSG have started planning for life without Neymar as the Brazilian superstar is expected to move back to Spain before the transfer deadline day with both Barcelona and Real Madrid interested in his signature. And Juventus’s Paulo Dybala is one name they would want to replace Neymar with.

However, according to reports in Tuttosport, the two clubs are planning a couple of more deals which could see as many as four players change clubs. The report claims that along with the Dybala move, the clubs are currently negotiating a deal which would see two PSG players move to Juventus and vice versa.

The report states that Angel di Maria and Marco Verratti will move to Turin if the deal materialises and in exchange Emre Can and Miralem Pjanic will move the other way. Moreover, if Neymar does move to La Liga after all, PSG will want Juventus to sell Dybala to them in a completely separate deal.

With just about eight days left in the transfer window, expect a lot of action on this front as the two clubs plan to announce a blockbuster double swap deal