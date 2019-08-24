Reports: UCL club ‘confident’ of signing Manchester United star in the coming days

Manchester United star Alexis Sanchez hasn’t had the best of times at the club and is on the verge of an exit after an uneventful 18 months.

Sanchez joined United in the winter transfer window of 2018 but has failed to hit the ground running. In 45 appearances for the Premier League giants, he only has five goals and nine assists to show for.

As a result, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and the club’s board decided to offload him in the summer transfer window. Serie A side Inter Milan were the only club actually interested in his signature, but that too on a loan deal.

Sanchez’s astronomical wages are a big hindrance in his move away from the club. However, according to reports by journalist Fabrizio Romano, the Serie A side are confident of signing Sanchez in the coming days and the talks are ongoing about the division of wages of the Chilean star.

If the move does materialise, he will become the second United player to join Inter in the ongoing transfer window after Romelu Lukaku.