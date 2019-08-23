Reports: Barcelona identify veteran striker as plan ‘B’ if Neymar move fails

For much of the summer transfer window, Barcelona have chased Neymar with a view towards a potential return. The Blaugrana, however, face trouble in their pursuit due to financial restrictions and a running clock. As a result, they are looking at one 33-year-old striker as plan ‘B’ for the season ahead.

According to Italian news publication La Gazzetta dello Sport, via Tuttomercato, Barcelona are planning to move for Mario Mandzukic if a move for Neymar ultimately breaks down. The Blaugrana are in a race against time to re-sign their former player, with the European transfer window heading towards its conclusion.

Mandzukic has been linked with a move away from Juventus all summer. Manchester United were rumoured to be extremely close to his signature at one point during the summer window. However, the deal collapsed after the Red Devils failed to reach an agreement for his compatriot Paulo Dybala. The Croatian forward was also linked with a return to Bundesliga, with both Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund seemingly eyeing a move.

Nevertheless, Mandzukic could now end up playing for Barcelona for the 2019/20 season, provided that a move for Neymar fails. As it stands, the Blaugrana are said to be readying one final bid for the Brazil international before the window shuts for six months.