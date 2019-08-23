Reports: Real Madrid want guarantee from PSG before moving in for Neymar

The Neymar transfer saga is getting more and more intense by the day as Real Madrid and Barcelona throw everything possible to ensure the Braziliant joins their team.

Ever since the Paris Saint-Germain president stated that he will not entertain any celebrity behaviour at the club, reports of a possible return to Spain for Neymar have been doing the rounds.

Initially, Barcelona were the only club interested in his signature but Madrid president Florentino Perez decided to make things even more interesting by jumping into the race to sign the PSG superstar. And with the none of the clubs able to match the French champions’ valuation of £198 million, they have been trying to offer player plus cash deals in order to land the player.

According to recent reports in Spanish publication Marca, Madrid want a guarantee from PSG on Neymar’s fitness and possible foot issues. Los Blancos have studied his previous medical reports and believe that he could be a risk, but are now waiting to decide whether it’s a risk worth taking.

On the other hand, Barcelona are rumoured to have offered Samuel Umiti and cash for the player but PSG are adamant that a deal be struck today or they will offer the player to Real Madrid and Juventus.