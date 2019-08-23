Reports: Lionel Messi asks Barcelona to sign Premier League defender

FC Barcelona have already spent big on transfers this summer. The Blaugrana brought in Antoine Griezmann and Frenkie de Jong for a combined cost of 200 Million, as well as, Junior Firpo and Neto. However, Lionel Messi has asked them to sign one more defender who happens to play in the Premier League.

According to Don Balon, Lionel Messi has asked FC Barcelona to sign Tottenham star Davinson Sanchez. The Colombian is in his third year with the club and has developed into a key figure in defence, alternating and even starting along with Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen.

The report states that the Argentine especially wants Barcelona to bring in a right-sided centre-back to deputize for Gerard Pique in case of an injury or suspension. Furthermore, the options currently at Camp Nou – Jean-Clair Todibo, Clement Lenglet, and Samuel Umtiti – are not fancied by Lionel Messi himself.

Meanwhile, Barcelona had a Colombian central defender play for them for the last two seasons. The Spanish league champions loaned in Jeison Murillo last January following the capture of his compatriot Yerry Mina one season before.

Nevertheless, if the team does not receive a late transfer boost, youngster Jean-Clair Todibo is expected to be fast-tracked into the first-team and deputize for Gerard Pique.