Reports: Why Manchester United decided to sell Romelu Lukaku

Former Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku joined Serie A side Inter Milan in a 70 million deal on the English transfer deadline day.

While Lukaku failed to hit the ground running at United, the club were ready to give him a chance. However, it was when he turned up for the pre-season that the club decided to sell him.

According to reports in The Sun, Lukaku turned up 9 lbs overweight for the pre-season and it was because of that manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer decided it was time for them to sell the Belgian striker.

Things have turned sour between the club and Lukaku as well after the now Inter striker decided to launch an attack on how the club handled him. Moreover, he felt that along with Paul Pogba and Alexis Sanchez, he was made the scapegoat of United’s poor form.

“A lot of stuff has been said where I didn’t feel protected,” he said on the NBA player Josh Hart’s LightHarted podcast. “I felt like a lot of rumours, ‘Rom going there’, ‘They don’t want Rom’, and nobody came out to shut it down. It was for a good three, four weeks. I’m waiting for someone to come out and shut it down. It didn’t happen.

“I had my conversation, told them it was better to go our separate ways. If you don’t want to protect somebody, all these rumours come out. I just wanted you to say: ‘Rom is going to fight for his place,’ but it never happened for four, five months.

“If you’re happy, you find a way. It doesn’t matter if you’re on the bench or starting but nobody told me that was the situation, so I thought for two, three weeks to analyse, see all this shit coming out in the media. Who leaks it? Not me. Not my agent. I see it on my phone come out of nowhere.

“I told them it’s not good for me to be at a place where I’m not wanted. We’re not stupid. They consider us dumb but we are not dumb. We know who is doing leaks and stuff. I told them, you can’t be working like this, it’s better for me to go now.”