Reports: Barcelona propose Neymar swap deal with new player to PSG

Barcelona have chased Neymar throughout the summer, at least as per several reports. The Blaugrana are hoping to acquire their former player to create one of the deadliest attacks in world football. They have now reportedly offered PSG one part of their forward line in the hope of agreeing on a deal.

According to ESPN, Barcelona are expected to return with a third offer for Neymar Jr and are even willing to offer Ousmane Dembele in return. Paris Saint-Germain star is said to be of interest to both Barcelona and Real Madrid with rumours linking the pair to their own cash plus player moves.

Meanwhile, the Blaugrana have already seen two of their bids rejected for the Brazilian. The firs offer included cash along with Ivan Rakitic and Philippe Coutinho. The second offer, on the other hand, was a loan deal with an obligation to purchase the player the following season.

Rumours now point towards Dembele being involved in a potential cash plus player deal. The Frenchman previously played under Thomas Tuchel at Borussia Dortmund, before he was bought by Barcelona. However, he has failed to hit the heights in Spain and could be set for an early exit.

Lastly, the report also suggests that PSG could set a deadline for the sale of Neymar before the actual window ends, meaning that the next offer from Barcelona could be their final for the summer.