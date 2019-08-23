Reports: Lionel Messi wants Barcelona to include teammate in Neymar deal

The Neymar transfer saga is getting intense by the day as we get closer to the European transfer deadline day.

Both Real Madrid and Barcelona are involved in a race to sign the Paris Saint-Germain star and if reports are to be believed, a possible return to the La Liga champions is on the cards. However, Madrid are not the one to back off and are making things difficult for Barcelona.

Both the sides have gone in with bids of cash plus player but PSG have turned back all of them. But the giant European clubs are not ready to budge and are ready to return with improved bids. With the French champions asking €222 million for the Brazilian superstar, players involved in the offers need to be world-class as well.

According to reports in Don Balon, Lionel Messi has urged the Barcelona board to include Samuel Umtiti in the mix. The French defender is rated at €60 million by the Catalan club and thus they believe and offer of Umiti plus €150 million could do the trick.

Whether PSG are ready to accept Umiti in a player plus cash deal remains to be seen but it’s clear that the Catalan giants are trying everything to make sure Neymar makes a return to the Camp Nou.