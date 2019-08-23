Reports: Real Madrid ‘reactivate’ interest in €75m-rated Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus teammate

Real Madrid have been on the lookout for a world-class midfielder to improve their squad since the start of the summer transfer window but have failed to sign any.

Manchester United star Paul Pogba was on top of their transfer list but United’s reluctance to accept anything south of 160 million coupled with Madrid’s failure to match their valuation has seen the Frenchman stay put. Ajax’s Donny Van de Beek was reportedly very close to joining the club as well but the deal fell through.

Subsequently, Madrid turned their attention towards Neymar and kept their plans for a new midfielder on the back burner. However, if reports from Don Balon are to be believed, they are back in the market and this time they have turned their attention towards Juventus.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s teammate at the club, Miralem Pjanic is back on the radar of the La Liga giants. The report adds that Juventus are ready to part ways with the Bosnian for €75 million, which Madrid should be ready to pay if they are seriously considering a midfield signing in the transfer window.

The fact that Juventus are ready to let Pjanic leave for the aforementioned price has attracted interest from other clubs as well and Madrid will have to work swiftly if they wish to sign him.