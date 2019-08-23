Ole Gunnar Solskjaer provides update on Manchester United star Alexis Sanchez’s transfer

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has provided another update on club flop Alexis Sanchez’s possible departure before the close of the European transfer window.

The Chilean forward joined United from rivals Arsenal in 2018 but failed miserably to replicate the form of his London days. The Manchester-based giants have been actively looking to offload Sanchez and Inter has emerged as the strong favourites to land him.

He is on a massive £500,000-per-week contract which is the biggest hindrance in his move away from the club. However, there have been reports of a possible loan deal where United and Inter would share the forward’s wages.

When quizzed about the Sanchez situation ahead of United’s Premier League encounter vs Crystal Palace, Solskjare revealed that talks are ongoing with some clubs. The Norwegian was quick to add that the former Barcelona star is working hard.

“There are still talks with some clubs,” said Solskjaer. “He’s working hard and let’s see in September what’s going to happen.”

With just about nine days left in the European transfer window, United will have to act quickly to ensure Sanchez doesn’t stay at the club post the deadline day. An official announcement can be expected sooner rather than later.