Reports: PSG issue ultimatum to Barcelona, want Neymar deal done today

Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar has been the subject of an intense transfer saga involving two of the biggest rivals in the sport – Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Neymar, who joined PSG from Barcelona two seasons ago, has now fallen out with the club’s owners and wants a return to Spain. With both the La Liga giants interested in his signature, it does look likely that he will be playing in the Spanish league after the transfer deadline day.

According to widespread reports, the Catalan club are believed to be the favourites for his signature but PSG want the deal done quickly. So much so that they have issued an ultimatum to Barcelona that if a deal for Neymar isn’t struck today, 23rd August, they will offer the Brazilian superstar to Real Madrid, RAC1 reports.

PSG have told club president Josep Maria Bartomeu of their plans and want a substantial offer to be submitted today. They have two more potential suitors for Neymar in Real Madrid and Juventus and they will move on to offer the player to the two sides.

The report claims that Madrid would be the first club they’ll move to if a deal with Barcelona doesn’t go through today and if Los Blancos don’t submit a favourable offer as well, then they’ll move to Serie A giants Juventus.