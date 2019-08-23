Reports: Real Madrid star in talks with Paris Saint-Germain after handing transfer request

Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas is in serious talks with Paris Saint-Germain over a possible move after handing a transfer request to the club.

The Costa Rican goalkeeper joined Los Blancos after an impressive 2014 FIFA World Cup but has failed to cement his position as the club number 1. That is despite the fact that he has helped the club win three UEFA Champions League.

Madrid signed Chelsea’s Thibaut Courtois last season which further reduced Navas’s game time and according to widespread reports, he has handed in a transfer request to the club. According to reports in AS, he is in ‘serious’ talks with PSG now over a possible move.

The report claims that the Ligue 1 champions had agreed on a deal with Navas earlier in the transfer window but Madrid didn’t want him to leave on a free transfer. However, the club have changed their stance now and are ready to let him leave on a free as they will save around €20 million on his wages.

The report further adds that Madrid are already lining up replacements for the outgoing goalkeeper with former Liverpool star Pepe Reina one of the names on their list. An official announcement on the Navas move can be expected soon.