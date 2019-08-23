Reports: Barcelona hoping to sign Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus teammate

Barcelona have an abundance of talent among their ranks. However, despite that, the Blaugrana still lost their opening match of the 2019/20 season. In order to improve their squad, they are now considering to bring in one of Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus teammates, who the Bianconeri could sell to deal with financial problems.

According to a report from La Gazzetta dello Sport, via Calciomercato, Barcelona are looking to sign Juventus star Rodrigo Bentancur. The Uruguayan midfielder has developed into a key first-team player for the Bianconeri, usually playing in a three behind Cristiano Ronaldo and Co.

While Bentancur is looked upon as one of the future stars at Juventus, the Italian giants could be forced to sell him due to financial restrictions. The Bianconeri have brought in some big-name players over the last two years, including Cristiano Ronaldo and Matthijs de Ligt, and have not sold enough players to cover their costs.

As a result, Barcelona are now looking to capitalize on this financial uncertainty at the club and bring in Bentancur, 50 per cent of whose rights belong to his former club, Boca Juniors.

Meanwhile, Juventus are facing a difficult start to the season under Maurizio Sarri, with the Italian manager missing from the first two games due to pneumonia.