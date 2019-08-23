Reports: Real Madrid eyeing Chelsea player as replacement for outgoing star

Real Madrid have been pretty active in the 2019 summer transfer window, in terms of both buying and selling players. While the first part of their summer business may be over, the second is very much in play, with several stars looking to move. Los Blancos have now identified one Chelsea player to replace an outgoing star.

According to Marca, via Daily Mail, Real Madrid are targetting Chelsea’s back-up goalkeeper Willy Caballero for when Keylor Navas leaves. Navas has been linked with a move to Paris Saint Germain after his spot in the team was taken up by another former Blue, Thibaut Courtois.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are looking to raid Stamford Bridge again to solve their potential goalkeeping problem. However, they will only make a move for him if Navas ends up leaving the club before the September 2 deadline.

Caballero is not the only goalkeeper Real Madrid are eyeing to replace the Costa Rican. AC Milan’s Pepe Reina is also high up on the list, along with Everton’s Maarten Stekelenburg and Monaco’ Diego Benaglio.

Nevertheless, the Spanish giants may face some trouble in getting Caballero from Chelsea, with the Blues unable to replace him due to an ongoing transfer ban. The Argentine’s departure will leave them with academy stars Jamie Cumming and Jamal Blackman to rely upon, something head coach Frank Lampard would look to avoid.