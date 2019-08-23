Neymar’s friend’s cryptic Instagram post hints at former Barcelona star’s next move

La Liga giants Barcelona and Real Madrid are involved in an epic transfer saga to bring Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar back to Spain. And now a player’s friend has hinted at his next possible move.

With PSG trying to recoup most of the €222 million they paid for the Brazilian superstar a couple of years ago, both the Spanish sides have been trying to offer multiple player(s) plus cash deal to convince the French side into selling him.

However, despite advancements, PSG have maintained their stance and will not sell Neymar for anything less. Moreover, they want the players of their choice if they are to let him leave on a player plus cash deal.

Recently Neymar’s close friend Diogo Canto shared an image of a group of Neymar’s friends posing with the trophies Barcelona won in the 2015/16 season – the European Super Cup, Liga trophy, Copa del Rey and Club World Cup. Two other friends of the PSG superstar – Victor Godoy and Caio Castro shared the story on the social media platform as well.

This gives us a hint that Neymar might prefer a transfer to Barcelona over Real Madrid and with eight days left in the transfer window, an announcement can be expected soon.