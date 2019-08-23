Reports: Barcelona stars furious at club president over Neymar transfer

The Neymar transfer saga is turning out to be one for the ages. The Paris Saint-Germain superstar is currently being targetted by both Real Madrid and Barcelona but both the sides are yet to agree on a deal with the French club.

Ever since PSG owner Nasser Al Khelaifi opened up on how he wouldn’t entertain celebrity behaviour at the club, it has been crystal clear that the Brazilian superstar would be on his way out of the club before the end of the transfer window.

Initially, only Barcelona were interested in bringing him back to Spain but they weren’t willing to match the Ligue 1 champions’ valuation of Neymar. Real Madrid president Florentino Perez then entered the race to sign him as well which made things all the more complicated.

According to reports in Marca, the Barcelona dressing room has been left furious with the president Josep Maria Bartomeu’s reluctance to meet Neymar’s valuation of €200 million. The Catalan giants’ stars believe re-signing the Brazilian would help them in the long run and want the board to complete the transfer as soon as possible.

With only eight days the transfer deadline day, Barcelona will have to act fast if they don’t want Madrid to land the Brazilian and further anger their players.