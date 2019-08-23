Reports: Barcelona willing to sell UCL runner up to make money for Neymar transfer

Barcelona want Neymar Jr back at the Nou Camp, but will have to shell out loads of cash to make the deal go through. To make that money, they are willing to sell one of their stars.

Daily Mail are reporting that Arturo Vidal could go to Inter Milan, but only if the Serie A side are accepting a permanent deal for him, not the loan spell that was earlier discussed.

The report says that Barcelona have rejected any loan deal for the Chilean, and have made it clear they want to sell, so that enough funds can be brought in to make the Neymar transfer stick.

Vidal was bought from Bayern Munich last August for £27million, and the Catalan side want to use that or a similar amount through his sale to help push Neymar out of PSG.

It remains to be seen what Inter Milan have to say about it, since the transfer window in Europe isn’t going to remain open for too long, and the Nerazzurri have other transfers to worry about as well.

Inter have been linked with Manchester United flop Alexis Sanchez too, and are hopeful that a deal for Vidal’s compatriot can be completed soon.