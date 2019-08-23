Reports: Barcelona interested in signing Liverpool breakout star as Coutinho replacement

Barcelona are trying their level best to get their hands on Neymar Jr before the end of the European transfer window, but they might have one eye on a Liverpool star as well.

Don Balon is reporting that Barca are interested in Trent Alexander-Arnold, and consider him someone who might even be able to fill in at right wing.

The England International is currently playing at right back for his club side Liverpool, but his attacking style of play under Jurgen Klopp has attracted the interest of Barcelona.

QUICKFIRE QUESTIONS with: Liverpool & Real Madrid legend Steve McManaman

Philippe Coutinho joined the Catalans from Liverpool too, but failed to impress during his time at the club, eventually being sent out on loan to Bayern Munich this summer.

Though the Blaugrana remain confident of signing Neymar before the window shuts, Alexander-Arnold might be one to change their fortunes very quickly.

A huge problem in this operation, however, remains the fact that the Reds would not wish to sell one of their top stars, who has made a big name for himself in a very short period of time.

The youngster helped Liverpool win their sixth UEFA Champions League (UCL) crown, and is very much a part of Klopp’s plans to win the Premier League this season.