Reports: Manchester United target to snub Real Madrid because of Cristiano Ronaldo

Juventus could be set to benefit from the presence of Cristiano Ronaldo, as a Manchester United summer transfer target looks keen to prefer the Bianconeri over even Real Madrid.

Diario Gol are reporting that Bruno Fernandes may have missed out on an opportunity to join Manchester United in the summer transfer window, but there could be better things in store for him.

The report says that his agent Jorge Mendes, who previously did much of the bidding for Real Madrid President Florentino Perez, isn’t too happy with the influential club supremo’s treatment of stars such as Ronaldo and James Rodriguez.

As a result, Mendes used the transfer valuation of Bruno Fernandes to help facilitate a better price from top clubs such as Juventus, where Ronaldo currently plays.

The report also states that the midfielder has great respect for Cristiano, and wants to play with him at club level too, having already been teammates with him in the Portugal national team.

Ronaldo himself gave a rousing bit of approval to Bruno in a recent interview, saying that he “does not understand” how a top player like him is still at Sporting Lisbon despite interest from some of Europe’s top football teams.