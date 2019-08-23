Reports: Ed Woodward refuses to sign Premier League striker for Manchester United

Manchester United failed to secure any replacement for Romelu Lukaku in the strike department, and it appears Ed Woodward does not have plans to bring in any more players now either.

United were linked with a move for Fernando Llorente from Tottenham Hotspur, but Daily Mail are reporting that the interest in him will not result in anything concrete.

Reports in Italy had earlier suggested that even a two-year deal had been agreed between player and club, but a fresh report now says that United will not sign the Spaniard.

Llorente is a free agent and can hence be signed even after the closing of the Premier League transfer window, leading to several clubs showing interest in grabbing him.

The 34-year-old has been around the block for a while now, but despite his obvious threat in front of goal, United appear to be happy with the options they have in attack.

Alexis Sanchez is heading towards the exit door of Old Trafford as well, and Romelu Lukaku’s departure left a clear void in the Premier League giants’ strike department, but it seems they are confident of using youth to get the goals.

The likes of Mason Greenwood, Angel Gomes and Tahith Chong are all expected to feature throughout the season.