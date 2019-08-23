Reports: Juventus superstar delaying Neymar move to Barcelona

Neymar looked set to move back to his former club Barcelona, but his transfer from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) is taking longer than expected. Turns out, a Juventus star might have something to do with it.

Don Balon is reporting that PSG will not sell Neymar till they have a replacement in their squad, and that replacement is already pencilled in to be Paulo Dybala.

The forward was linked with a move to Manchester United in the summer transfer window, but pulled out of it at the last minute, similarly doing so with a potential switch to Tottenham Hotspur.

As a result, his future is still uncertain, but PSG consider him to be the heir apparent to Neymar once the Brazilian is out the door.

The report says that Juve are willing to sell Dybala to PSG, but want 100 million euros or thereabouts for the Argentine, while the Parisians want to pay just 80 million euros.

This, coupled with the fact that PSG are themselves holding out for more money in the Neymar transfer is together delaying any move from actually going through.

Waiting in the wings are Real Madrid, who have expressed a keen interest in signing both Neymar and Paulo Dybala this summer.