Reports: Juventus bracing for shock swap starring Luis Suarez and Manchester United target

Juventus might be keen on one of the most ambitious swap deals of the summer transfer window that could see one of their top stars move to Barcelona and Luis Suarez come to Turin.

Tuttosport are reporting (via Football Italia) that discussions are ongoing between the two clubs over what possible business can be done before the end of the window, and a potential swap has come up.

One of the players touted as a possible departure from Juve this summer is Paulo Dybala, who almost joined Manchester United in a swap deal for Romelu Lukaku, but pulled out at the last minute.

Transfer target Dybala scores twice for Juventus in win over Juventus Primavera

A similar move to Tottenham Hotspur did not materialise, and the future of the Argentine looks bleak at the reigning Serie A Champions.

At the other end of the spectrum, Luis Suarez appears to be growing increasingly frustrated at Barcelona, with reports suggesting he might even be looking for a move back to his former club Ajax.

If that is the case, then the Uruguayan might be well served to consider leaving Lionel Messi and linking up with Cristiano Ronaldo instead, even if that means switching Catalonia for Italy.

Not to forget here is the contribution of PSG, who want a replacement for Neymar, and are considering Dybala for it as well.