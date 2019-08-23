Reports: David De Gea wants move to La Liga giants from Manchester United

Manchester United appear to be getting a little bit nervy as David De Gea keeps the club guessing over his next move amid growing concerns over his contract.

The Spaniard is yet to sign a fresh new deal that would keep him at the Red Devils for the considerable future, even though he has agreed a £350,000-a-week contract in principle.

Don Balon is now reporting that the delay in contract talks is because the goalkeeper actually wants a move to Real Madrid, which continues to be his dream.

Would David de Gea like to be the next captain of Manchester United?

Los Blancos nearly signed the custodian from United on the final day of the transfer window a few years ago, but famously failed to secure the paperwork in time.

The rest, as they say, is history. De Gea proved to be the saviour for United on multiple occasions, winning the Player of the Year award for much of the past few seasons.

But with Keylor Navas reportedly moving on in the summer transfer window, and the performance of Thibaut Courtois not up to the mark, it appears De Gea might have a real future in Madrid.

With talks of a new deal reportedly delayed to January, De Gea just might be setting up for a blockbuster move to the Bernabeu.